Angels' Akeel Morris: Returns to big club
Morris was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Morris has been solid with Salt Lake this season. Over eight games (10 innings) he's given up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out ten batters. He was with the big club briefly this season, appearing in one game and allowing one run over 2.1 innings.
