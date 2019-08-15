Pujols went 2-for-4 with three RBI in a victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Pujols collected a run-scoring single in his second at-bat, bringing his career hits total to 3,167 to establish the major-league record for a foreign-born player. The Dominican-American slugger later added another base knock to his Hall of Fame resume with a clutch single to plate a pair of runs in the eighth inning. In his 18th season, Pujols is slashing .242/.299/.433 with 18 homers and 70 RBI in 395 plate appearances.