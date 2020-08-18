site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Albert Pujols: Back on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Pujols will sit for the third time in the last four games Tuesday against the Giants.
The 40-year-old has shown no signs of suddenly aging in reverse this year, as he's struggled to a .206/.254/.381 slash line in 16 games. Tommy La Stella starts at first base Tuesday.
