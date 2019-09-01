Angels' Albert Pujols: Back to 20-homer plateau
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Red Sox.
Pujols capped a seven-run inning with the three-run blast off Red Sox reliever Josh Smith. His other run came after he got aboard with a double in the third inning, coming around to score on a Kole Calhoun double. Pujols has now reached the 20-homer mark in 17 of his 19 major-league seasons. The first baseman has added 82 RBI and 47 runs scored in 404 at-bats this season.
