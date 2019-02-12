Pujols has resumed full baseball activities, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pujols is "doing everything" once again after undergoing season-ending knee surgery in September of 2018. The veteran will still be eased into action this spring, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, but he should be good to go for the start of the season. Pujols hit .245/.289/.411 with 19 homers in 117 games last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories