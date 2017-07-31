Angels' Albert Pujols: Bashes two homers in Sunday loss
Pujols went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs in the Angels' loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.
The veteran slugger had been in quite a slump at the plate prior to Sunday's contest, as he hadn't collected a hit since July 22. The two home runs were also his first two since July 14 -- the first day back from the All-Star break. Pujols' .233 average certainly leaves something to be desired, and the 16 home runs and 63 RBI he has on the season are a bit behind his pace from last season. His value also could plummet more if he continues to act as the Angels' primary designated hitter, as he only has five starts at first base so far this season.
More News
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Struggles continue Friday•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Collects three hits Saturday•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Homers in first game back from break•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Homers heading into All-Star break•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Crushes solo homer in loss•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...