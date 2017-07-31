Angels' Albert Pujols: Bashes two homers in Sunday's loss

Pujols went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs the Angels' loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The veteran slugger had been in quite a slump at the plate prior to Sunday's contest, as he hadn't collected a hit since July 22. The two home runs were also his first two since July 14 -- the first day back from the All-Star break. Pujols' .233 average certainly leaves something to be desired, and the 16 home runs and 63 RBI he has on the season are a bit behind his pace from last season. His value also could plummet more if he continues to act as the Angels' primary designated hitter, as he only has five starts at first base so far this season.