Pujols went 3-for-5 with a two home runs in a 7-2 victory against the Orioles on Saturday.

Serving as the first baseman, Pujols lifted a two-run homer to left field in the first inning, and later added a solo shot to break a 2-2 tie in the fourth. Pujols is still struggling with a .224/.296/.464 slash line, but he can still supply power and now has eight homers this season and 641 for his career, sixth-most all-time.