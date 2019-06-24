Pujols went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

Making his return to St. Louis over the weekend for the first time since signing a blockbuster deal with the Angels in December 2011, Pujols started all three games of the series, going 4-for-11 with a home run and a walk. Though the 39-year-old's .757 OPS on the season is his best mark since 2016, he could see his role decline in the months to come with Shohei Ohtani occupying the designated-hitter spot on a regular basis and Justin Bour representing a quality alternative at first base.