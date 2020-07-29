Pujols went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

After a 1-for-12 start to the season, the 20-year veteran got to a pair of lefties for hits; he singled off Justus Sheffield in the fourth and then homered off Nestor Cortes an inning later. Pujols hit cleanup against the first lefty the Angels faced this season, but he was down in the six hole Tuesday. That's where he's been against righties early on after mostly batting 4-5 in the order last season.