Pujols went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

Pujols has put together a modest six-game hit streak, homering twice and driving in five runs over that span. The majority of the 38-year-old's 71 hits this season have been either singles or homers. In fact, Pujols has more home runs (12) than doubles (11) for the fourth consecutive season, which is due in large part to the veteran's lack of speed in the twilight of his career. Fantasy owners won't find fault in that trend, as the slugger's value is heavily tied to his ability to leave the park and drive in runs (42 RBI through 69 games).