Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday that Pujols (elbow/knee) has been cleared to resume light lower-body workouts, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pujols' 2018 campaign came to an end when he required surgery in late August to address a left knee injury. At the time of the procedure, Pujols was expected to require 6-to-8 weeks to recover, but that timeline has apparently dragged on a little longer than anticipated. With spring training still two months away, Pujols still has plenty of time to get himself in shape for his age-39 campaign. Pujols also used the down time from the knee surgery to also address a bone spur in his right elbow, but he has already healed up from that procedure and has resumed full upper-body workouts.