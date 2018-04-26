Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

Pujols was one of few Angels to make solid contact off a dominant Justin Verlander, depositing a seventh-inning cutter into the stands for his fifth homer on the year. The 38-year-old has failed to contribute a multi-hit performance over his last nine contests after producing eight of them through his first 15 games. This has resulted in an expected batting average dip back down to .257 through 101 at-bats. Pujols' aggresive approach in the twilight of his career (0.20 BB/K) will produce a sub-par average, but he can still help fantasy owners with his power and RBI production, especially if he has already regained first base eligibility.