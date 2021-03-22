Pujols went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's Cactus League contest versus San Diego.

Pujols played all nine innings in the exhibition contest and upped his spring average to .394 with the pair of hits. The veteran has enjoyed a resurgent spring with a .394/.429/.606 slash line and six RBI, though he is still expected to back up Jared Walsh at first base this season.

More News