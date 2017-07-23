Angels' Albert Pujols: Collects three hits Saturday

Pujols went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

This was the veteran's sixth three-hit game of the season despite carrying a lackluster .243 batting average. Pujols' days of being a hitting machine are long gone, but he can still provide fantasy value as a source power and RBI production while batting cleanup for the Angels.