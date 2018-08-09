Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo homer -- his 18th of the season -- and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Tigers.

Pujols went back-to-back with Justin Upton in the fifth inning to put the Angels up 5-0 and help secure the series sweep. The veteran slugger had just one home run in 14 second-half games before Wednesday's contest, so hopefully this will help get him going at the dish.