Pujols (knee/elbow) said Sunday that he feels fully healthy and will be available for Opening Day, though he noted he may not play in Cactus League games right away, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After undergoing surgery on his left knee in August and another procedure in September for his right elbow, Pujols has apparently completed his rehab for both issues. While neither Pujols nor the team seems to have any concern about his readiness for the start of the season, the 39-year-old will be eased into spring activities for precautionary purposes more than anything else. Pujols is projected to serve as the Angels' regular designated hitter to begin the campaign but could surrender those duties at some point in May, when Shohei Ohtani (elbow) is expected to make his season debut.