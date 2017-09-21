Angels' Albert Pujols: Cranks home run No. 23
Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Indians.
Pujols continues his September swoon, batting .323 with two homers and 14 RBI through 16 games. It has been an up-and-down season for the aging slugger, but his recent hot streak has given him fantasy value down the stretch.
More News
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Goes yard Thursday•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Dealing with bone bruise; could play Friday•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Hindered by sore knee•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Continues to drive in runs•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...