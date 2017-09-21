Play

Angels' Albert Pujols: Cranks home run No. 23

Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Indians.

Pujols continues his September swoon, batting .323 with two homers and 14 RBI through 16 games. It has been an up-and-down season for the aging slugger, but his recent hot streak has given him fantasy value down the stretch.

