Angels' Albert Pujols: Day off Friday
Pujols is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Friday.
Pujols will receive a breather after starting the past three games, including a 1-for-4 showing with a double and one run scored during Thursday's series opener. In his place, Luis Valbuena will man first base and Shohei Ohtani will serve as the DH.
