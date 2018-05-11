Pujols is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Friday.

Pujols will receive a breather after starting the past three games, including a 1-for-4 showing with a double and one run scored during Thursday's series opener. In his place, Luis Valbuena will man first base and Shohei Ohtani will serve as the DH.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories