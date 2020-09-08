site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-albert-pujols-day-off-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Albert Pujols: Day off Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pujols is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Pujols started the past two games and will head to the bench after going 2-for-8 with one run, three RBI and one walk. Jared Walsh receives another start at first base in his place Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read