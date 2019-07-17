Pujols is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Pujols was on the bench for the first game out of the All-Star break, but he started the last four contests and went 6-for-16 with four runs scored, 10 RBI, a home run and two doubles. Matt Thaiss will start at first base and bat eighth Tuesday in his stead.

