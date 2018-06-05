Pujols is dealing with a sore left knee and will remain out of the lineup until at least Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pujols started four of the last five games at first base for the Angels and it's not exactly surprising to see the veteran battling some lingering issues a couple months into the season. The 38-year-old will sit Tuesday and Wednesday's games against the Royals, hopefully returning for Friday's game against the Twins with an additional day of rest on Thursday.