Pujols went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Monday against the Athletics.

Pujols left the yard in the fourth inning to give the Angels a 2-1, though they wouldn't hang on for the win. The 39-year-old slugger is slashing .233/.304/.442 with nine homers and 25 RBI through 46 games in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories