Pujols underwent successful left knee surgery Wednesday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache and typically carries a return timetable of 6-8 weeks, leaving Pujols without enough time to return before the end of the season. This is somewhat surprising, but the veteran has dealt with knee issues since June -- spending time on the shelf in July to help with the knee inflammation -- so the Angels opted to shut him down with the team essentially eliminated from the playoffs. Pujols should be back to full by spring training next season.

