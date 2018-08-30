Angels' Albert Pujols: Done for season following knee surgery
Pujols underwent successful left knee surgery Wednesday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache and typically carries a return timetable of 6-8 weeks, leaving Pujols without enough time to return before the end of the season. This is somewhat surprising, but the veteran has dealt with knee issues since June -- spending time on the shelf in July to help with the knee inflammation -- so the Angels opted to shut him down with the team essentially eliminated from the playoffs. Pujols should be back to full by spring training next season.
