Angels' Albert Pujols: Drives home five in win over Phils

Pujols went 3-for-5 with a double, his 17th homer and five RBI against the Phillies on Tuesday.

That makes three homers and six hits in the last two games for the veteran slugger, who'd hit .133 with zero homers in the prior 11 contests. You'll see these blasts from the past from Pujols here and there, and he's still been an asset in RBI with 68, but his .238 average and .683 OPS tell the story of his 2017. The future Hall of Famer's career is clearly winding to a close -- or it would be, if not for him being under contract through 2021. The deal is backloaded, too, meaning that Pujols has more than $100 million coming to him over the next four seasons. Yikes.