Pujols went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Pujols singled in the fourth inning and plated what turned out to be the deciding run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Though it will require a significant effort over the Angels' final five games, Pujols has an outside shot of driving in 100 runs for the 15th time in his career. The 39-year-old currently sits at 93 RBI along with 23 homers and a .249 average in his 19th season in the league.