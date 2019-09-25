Angels' Albert Pujols: Drives in 93rd run
Pujols went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.
Pujols singled in the fourth inning and plated what turned out to be the deciding run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Though it will require a significant effort over the Angels' final five games, Pujols has an outside shot of driving in 100 runs for the 15th time in his career. The 39-year-old currently sits at 93 RBI along with 23 homers and a .249 average in his 19th season in the league.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...