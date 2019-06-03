Pujols went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI during Sunday's 13-3 win over the Mariners.

Pujols hit a three-run home run to cap off a big second inning and later drove in another pair with a bases-loaded double in the fifth. The veteran has been rather productive over his last five games, totaling seven RBI, three home runs and four runs scored over that stretch. Pujols will look to continue his recent success in Monday's quick trip to Chicago to take on the Cubs.