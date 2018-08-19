Pujols went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over Texas.

Pujols led the charge offensively Saturday, driving in runs with all three of his hits. The 38-year-old understandably isn't the overpowering presence at the plate as he was during his prime, but he has maintained fantasy value with 20 doubles and 19 homers in 109 games this season.