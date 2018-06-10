Pujols went 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBI Sunday against the Twins.

Pujols managed a pair of timely hits in the first and ninth innings to drive in three runners despite not recording an extra-base hit. He's been swinging the bat well of late as he now has five multi-hit games in his past 10 starts, homering twice and driving in nine in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories