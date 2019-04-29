Pujols went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Pujols' two-run double in the first inning allowed him to pass Barry Bonds for third in major-league history in career RBI (1,997), trailing only Hank Aaron and Alex Rodriguez. While Pujols continues to chip away at various milestones at this stage of his career, he's not a player that warrants a roster spot outside of AL-only or deeper mixed leagues. He's slashing just .230/.330/.414 on the season and could be at risk of losing playing time once Shohei Ohtani (elbow) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.