Angels' Albert Pujols: Drives in two
Pujols went 2-for-5 with one double and two RBI Saturday against the Athletics.
After playing the first two games of the season at first base, Pujols remained in the Angels lineup for the third consecutive day, but this time as the DH. That didn't slow down his production with the bat, however, as he recorded his second multi-hit game of the season and his second extra-base hit. Pujols remains locked into the middle of the Angels lineup, meaning he should remain a strong contributor in all the counting stat categories outside of stolen bases.
