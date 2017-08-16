Angels' Albert Pujols: Dropped from lineup Wednesday
Pujols is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Since he played the field a night earlier and the Angels are still without a DH spot for their second game in Washington, Pujols will take a seat for the day game, allowing C.J. Cron to pick up a start at first base. Pujols, who went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks Tuesday, should rejoin the lineup Friday, when the Angels kick off a three-game set in Baltimore.
