Angels' Albert Pujols: Dropped from lineup Wednesday

Pujols is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Since he played the field a night earlier and the Angels are still without a DH spot for their second game in Washington, Pujols will take a seat for the day game, allowing C.J. Cron to pick up a start at first base. Pujols, who went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks Tuesday, should rejoin the lineup Friday, when the Angels kick off a three-game set in Baltimore.