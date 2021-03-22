Pujols suffered nothing worse than a bruise after getting hit in the left wrist by a pitch Monday against the Cubs.
Pujols left the game as a precaution, but X-rays came back negative. He's considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Leaves game after pitch hits arm•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Clubs first homer this spring•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Plans to decide future after season•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Possibly preparing for final season•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Resting Sunday•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Homers twice in win•