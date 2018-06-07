Angels' Albert Pujols: Expected back Friday
Manager Mike Scioscia said Pujols (knee) is expected to rejoin the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Pujols is set to miss a second straight game Wednesday as he manages some knee soreness, but the Angels are confident he'll be ready to rejoin the starting nine after Thursday's off day. The veteran slugger is hitting .252/.289/.403 with eight homers across 56 games this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...