Manager Mike Scioscia said Pujols (knee) is expected to rejoin the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Pujols is set to miss a second straight game Wednesday as he manages some knee soreness, but the Angels are confident he'll be ready to rejoin the starting nine after Thursday's off day. The veteran slugger is hitting .252/.289/.403 with eight homers across 56 games this season.