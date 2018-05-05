Angels' Albert Pujols: Gets 3,000th hit against Mariners
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run in the Angels' 5-0 win over the Mariners on Friday.
It was a historic night for the legendary slugger, who officially joined the 3,000 hit club with a fifth-inning single off Mike Leake. While he's been in decline from his Hall of Fame form for a while now, Pujols has been turning back the clock of late with five hits, a home run, five RBI and three runs over his last 12 at-bats. He's now hitting .256 with six home runs and a .733 OPS through 129 at-bats in his age-38 season.
