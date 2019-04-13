Pujols went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in a 5-1 loss to the Cubs on Friday.

The 39-year-old has made a career of crushing Cubs pitching. After Friday, Pujols has recorded 57 career homers against the Cubs, which is more than he has hit versus any other National League club. Pujols has two bombs this season and is hitting .239 with five RBI and six runs in 14 games.