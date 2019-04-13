Angels' Albert Pujols: Goes deep at Wrigley
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in a 5-1 loss to the Cubs on Friday.
The 39-year-old has made a career of crushing Cubs pitching. After Friday, Pujols has recorded 57 career homers against the Cubs, which is more than he has hit versus any other National League club. Pujols has two bombs this season and is hitting .239 with five RBI and six runs in 14 games.
More News
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Hits first 2019 homer•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Slugs third spring homer•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Singles twice in spring debut•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Set to make spring debut next week•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Could be limited in spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...