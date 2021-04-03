Pujols went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Pujols mashed his first homer of the campaign -- and 663rd of his storied career -- with two runners on base in the fourth inning. The hit was Pujols' first of the season, though he did pick up an RBI groundout Opening Day. Many expected the veteran to cede everyday first-base duties to Jared Walsh in 2021, but thus far Pujols has started each of the Angels' first two games.