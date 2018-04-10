Angels' Albert Pujols: Goes deep in win
Pujols went 2-for-5 with his second home run of the season in Monday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.
The veteran slugger has gotten off to a solid start this year, slashing .277/.306/.447 in 49 plate appearances. Pujols has struck out nine times over that span, so he is unlikely to maintain his elevated batting average as the year progresses. Still, the 38-year-old is proving that he can still provide help in the power and RBI departments batting in the heart of a tooled up Angels lineup.
More News
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Serving as DH on Sunday•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Drives in two•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Starts year off with bang•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Lined up to be primary first baseman•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: To get starts at first base•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Provides unexpected steal•
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...