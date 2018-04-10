Pujols went 2-for-5 with his second home run of the season in Monday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

The veteran slugger has gotten off to a solid start this year, slashing .277/.306/.447 in 49 plate appearances. Pujols has struck out nine times over that span, so he is unlikely to maintain his elevated batting average as the year progresses. Still, the 38-year-old is proving that he can still provide help in the power and RBI departments batting in the heart of a tooled up Angels lineup.