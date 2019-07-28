Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

Pujols' sixth-inning blast off Orioles reliever Miguel Castro was the third game-tying homer of the contest for the Angels, but it still wasn't enough to eke out the victory. Pujols has hit 16 homers and added 61 RBI and 39 runs scored in 83 games this season. He's within three homers of matching last season's power output.

