Pujols went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Astros.

Pujols took Wade Miley deep in the sixth inning to record his fifth home run of the season. Despite hitting just .233 for the season, Pujols has come alive at the plate recently, seven extra-base hits -- including three home runs -- across his past 11 games. Hitting primarily fourth and fifth in the lineup, he remains a decent source of home runs and RBI in deeper leagues.

