Angels' Albert Pujols: Heads to bench Sunday
Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Pujols is receiving a scheduled day off after making eight consecutive starts for the Angels. Jefry Marte will man first base and bat sixth in his absence.
