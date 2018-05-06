Pujols is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Pujols was in the lineup Saturday one day after notching his 3,000th career hit, but he'll now benefit from back-to-back days of rest due to the Angels having an open date in the schedule Monday. With Pujols on the bench in the series finale, Justin Upton will serve as the Angels' designated hitter.