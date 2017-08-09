Play

Angels' Albert Pujols: Heads to bench Wednesday

Pujols is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.

Pujols went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before being ejected during Tuesday's contest, so he'll take Wednesday to clear his head while mired in a 1-for-25 slump. Mike Trout will take over as the designated hitter in his stead, allowing Ben Revere to fill in as the center fielder.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast