Angels' Albert Pujols: Heads to bench Wednesday
Pujols is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
Pujols went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before being ejected during Tuesday's contest, so he'll take Wednesday to clear his head while mired in a 1-for-25 slump. Mike Trout will take over as the designated hitter in his stead, allowing Ben Revere to fill in as the center fielder.
