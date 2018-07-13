Pujols was put on the 10-day disabled list due to left knee inflammation prior to Friday's game.

It's unclear as to when Pujols suffered this injury, as the 38-year-old went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during Thursday's victory over Seattle. Pujols will be eligible to return from the DL on July 23. In his place, look for Luis Valbuena to serve as the primary first baseman while David Fletcher mans the hot corner.

