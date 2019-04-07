Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-1 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

Before Saturday, the 39-year-old had one extra-base hit this season, so it was nice to see him finally drive the ball. He has a modest three-game hitting streak. Pujols is definitely past his prime, but he usually warms up as the season goes, so don't expect him to be lacking this much power all season. He is hitting .241 with two RBI and three runs in nine games.