Pujols went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Giants.

Pujols gave the Angels the insurance runs they needed to secure a win with a home run off Derek Holland in the sixth inning. He continues to hit in the cleanup spot and flash power, so he should be a strong counting stat contributor again this season even if his ratio stats lag.

