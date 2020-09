Pujols went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's 5-3 2in over the Rockies.

Pujols's eighth-inning long ball gave the Angels a 4-3 lead in the eighth. It marked the slugger's 660th career homer, bringing him into a tie with Willie Mays for fifth most of all time. Despite the big home run, Pujols will likely continue to see scattered playing time during the final two weeks of the season.