Pujols is batting fourth in the order against Boston on Sunday.

Pujols has occupied the cleanup spot for all three games of the weekend series against the Red Sox after splitting time between the fifth and sixth spots throughout the second half of the season. The veteran slugger has responded well to the change thus far, going 6-for-12 with a homer and six RBI in his last two games. Justin Upton has moved down to the fifth slot after batting fourth most of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories