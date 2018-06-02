Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs to help the Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Rangers on Friday.

Pujols has been on a nice little run of late, as he's now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, launching two home runs and driving in eight over that time. He's still a decent RBI source and is good for the occasional long ball, but his .256/.291/.414 slash line through 215 at-bats stands as a reminder that he remains far removed from his days as one of the best hitters in the game.