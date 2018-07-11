Pujols went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Pujols connected for a two-run blast in the fourth inning off starter Mike Leake for his 14th home run of the season and second in as many days. At 38 years old, Pujols' days of hitting for average consistently are long gone, but he still figures to be a solid source of home runs and RBI over the second half of the season.